For nearly 123 years, the Peoria Symphony Orchestra’s mission has been to bring transformative musical performances to the stage and beyond. The orchestra meets with the local community in concert halls, schools, senior living facilities and more.
The health and safety of the community, patrons, musicians and staff is the top priority of the orchestra. In light of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s recent Restore Illinois plan, Peoria Symphony Orchestra is cancelling the two previously postponed concerts that remained in the 2019/20 season.
Patrons who had tickets to Mozart and Tchaikovsky (previously rescheduled to June 27, 2020) and Beethoven at 250: #1 (previously rescheduled to August 4, 2020) have been contacted with options to manage their tickets to cancelled performances.
The PSO extends special thanks to Maui Jim, the Meredith Foundation, Virginia Spaeth, and the Illinois Arts Council Agency for their generous sponsorship and underwriting support of the cancelled Mozart and Tchaikovsky and Beethoven at 250: #1 concerts.
Peoria Symphony Orchestra is looking forward to welcoming and celebrating its 123rd year, for what will be an extraordinary 2020/21 season. For more information, please contact the PSO’s Patron Services Manager at patronservices@peoriasymphony.org or call 309-671-1096 during PSO Box Office hours (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
