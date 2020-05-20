Removal of light towers at El Paso
EL PASO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that the southbound on-ramp and northbound off-ramp (exit 14) from Interstate 39 at El Paso/U.S. 24 will close for two days beginning May 19.
The closures are necessary for the removal of light towers and will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 and May 20. Detours for the ramps will be posted.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 4 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com and www.gettingaroundpeoria.com.
