The Peoria County Genealogical Society will meet on May 12, 2022, at 6 p.m. CT by Zoom. The presentation will be “Getting ready for the 1950 Census: searching with and without a name index”.
The 1950 census was released without a name index. Stephen J. Morse will show how to find people by searing for their location and when available, by a name index. Learn how the census is organized and various search techniques.
The Peoria County Genealogical Society meetings are free and open to the public. Learn more and register at peoriacountygenealogy.org.
