A total of 1,017 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the Spring 2021 semester at Western Illinois University.
Congratulations to Grace E. Springer of Delavan; Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Science
Ethan Alexander Sanford of East Peoria; Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science
Jacob Edward Carnicle of Mackinaw; Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science
Schaefer Gray Roach of Morton; Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forensic Chemistry
Dakota Clay Forbis, of Pekin; Master of Arts, Geography; Autumn Breeann Hyatt of Pekin; Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education; Dalton James Moss of Pekin; Master of Science, Chemistry, Ashlynn N Walker of Pekin; Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Jacob William Weyhrich of Pekin; Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business.
Brock Kenneth Hopp, of Washington, Master of Science, Sport Management; and Tucker L Schlipf of El Paso, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Science.
Academic distinction was awarded to baccalaureate graduates who achieved high grade point averages. This includes: Summa Cum Laude, 3.90 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale; Magna Cum Laude, 3.75-3.89 GPA; and Cum Laude, 3.6-3.74 GPA.
