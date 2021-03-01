The fundraising dinner for the Community Claus Project, originally scheduled last November but cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, will now be held on Thursday, March 4 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Faith Fellowship Hall in Minier. The meal will be carry-out only to protect the volunteers and customers as well.
The dinner will include spaghetti, bread, lettuce salad, and dessert. The price will be based on a free-will donation. Let us do the cooking and support a great cause at the same time!
Community Claus is a cooperative project between various businesses, individuals, civic groups and area churches working together to provide Christmas gifts and support for needy families in the Minier and Armington areas. For more information, call 309-392-2442.
