The Morton Kiwanis Club would like to extend a congratulations to the winners of this year’s holiday decoration contest, who each received a holiday gift basket curated by the Morton Kiwanis. Congratulations to the Best Traditional Winner (119 E. Jadewood), Best Theme Winner (125 N. 5th Ave.) and Best “Griswold” Winner (325 E. Edgewood).
The Morton Kiwanis Club is a local chapter of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The organization meets the first Tuesday of the month. To learn more about Kiwanis, contact Nancy at 309-467-4750 and tnt39nja@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.