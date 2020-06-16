The Morton Chamber of Commerce is restructuring the Annual Golf Outing that raises funds for the Pumpkin Festival Give Back to host a safe fundraiser, while still having fun and encouraging the community to shop and support local.
The fundraiser will take place on Friday, July 10 at Pine Lakes Golf Club, 25130 Schuck Rd, Washington. Tee times will be available between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register, visit www.mortonchamber.org/golf-outing or call the Morton Chamber of Commerce at (309) 263-2491. Office is open Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Instructions on reserving your tee time will be provided upon registration.
Registration is $100 and includes cart and green fees, and a goody bag upon arrival including a $25 Chamber Check. Golfers are encouraged to shop or dine local after finishing their round.
In lieu of attendance at this year’s Golf Fundraiser, the Chamber is also accepting donations for the Pumpkin Festival endowment funds via the online registration or by check to the Morton Chamber of Commerce, 415 W. Jefferson St, Morton, IL 61550. Interested businesses can also sign up to sponsor a hole for $100, which includes a yard sign with their logo placed at the golf course on the day of the event.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the Project Pumpkin and Festival Give Back endowment funds the Chamber launched, in partnership with the Morton Community Foundation, to provide access to the Morton Pumpkin Festival for families in need within the community and give back to nonprofits and youth groups that volunteer their time to the Morton Pumpkin Festival.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, non-profit organization with a mission to strengthen business and enhance the community through promoting businesses, connecting businesses to valuable resources, and building opportunities for community development. To learn more about the Morton Chamber of Commerce, visit mortonchamber.org or call (309) 263-2491.
