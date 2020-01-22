A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students include:
Morton, IL -
Michael Jeffrey Neilson, 4, Electrical Engineering
Jonah Anthony Stoffer, 3, Electrical Engineering
Washington, IL -
Ryan Elizabeth Berlett, 4, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies
Luke Edward Peters, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Ryan Michael Porch, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Trevor Alan Reed, 3, Construction Engineering
Shane Semlow, 4, Supply Chain Management
