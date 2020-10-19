Trick or Treat Morton, the annual Morton Halloween event, will be hosted differently this year, taking place Friday, October 23 through Saturday, October 31 and is sponsored by McDonalds.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce is hosting this modified weeklong event that now expands across Morton. Trick or Treat Morton encourages Morton businesses to connect with local families by hosting Halloween-themed activities. Businesses throughout Morton will be hosting activities and special experiences.
A full list of participating locations is available on the Chamber website at www.mortonchamber.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/mortonchamber. A candy goody bag and promotional flyer will be available for pickup at the Morton VFW on October 23 from 4 – 6 p.m. in a drive-thru format.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce hosts these community events to promote Chamber members, enhance the Morton community, and help develop a strong and growing economy in Morton and the region. For more information on these and other Chamber programs, please visit mortonchamber.org or call 309-263-2491.
