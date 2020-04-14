While all but essential workers are being asked to stay at home to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), OSF HealthCare is expanding its digital response to offer care to patients without the need to leave home.
Pandemic Health Workers (PHWs) will digitally enable clients who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to protect themselves and others while at home. Through this program, OSF HealthCare and the State of Illinois will proactively and digitally support those needing care, while also reducing the potential influx of patients into a hospital’s emergency department when they don’t need emergency care.
OSF HealthCare Saint Gabriel Digital Health in collaboration with OSF Innovation has initiated the Pandemic Health Worker (PHW) and its Acute COVID@Home program in Peoria.
“The PHW program will allow us to fulfill our Mission of serving with the greatest care and love, utilizing digital technology and trained, compassionate pandemic health workers to offer support to individuals where they are most comfortable, in their own homes,” said OSF Saint Francis President Bob Anderson. “PHWs will monitor individuals daily and they will also assess other social supports that might be needed and provide access to behavioral health tools such as OSF SilverCloud.”
PHWs can assist those who are not tech savvy to help them download programs and understand how to work iPads that will be provided if there is no similar technology already in the household. Individuals will be followed for 14 days. PHWs can be assigned up to 27 clients per month.
A person is eligible for the PHWP if he or she is showing COVID-19 symptoms, or is at high risk for contracting the virus, but does not require emergency or inpatient care, and can be digitally monitored at home. They must first call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline (833-OSF-KNOW) and be digitally triaged by a nurse. Depending on the answers to the screening questions, they will be invited to the Pandemic Health Worker Program. If enrolled, the client will be notified and receive a phone call from a PHW within 24 hours.
If symptoms worsen, the PHW will refer their care recipients to the Acute COVID@Home program where supervision could increase to eventually include advanced practice provider and physician level care. Those individuals will be treated and observed using telehealth technology until they are better. If their condition continues to decline, they will be referred to a designated facility.
These new solutions will help care for individuals where they are, prevent the overcrowding of sites with COVID-19 patients, and protect access to quality health care for all.
Through the PWH program, OSF HealthCare is expected to initially reach 8,400 patients each month in the communities it serves.
