Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton has announced that its outdoor Nativity walk display, with over 300 different Nativity sets, will be open on December 3 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the church, located at 325 E Queenwood Road. The display is free and open to the public.
A musical presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Christmas carols, hand-bell music and more. Refreshments of holiday cookies and punch will be available for all to enjoy, along with a Christmas keepsake for each family to take home.
Be sure to mark your calendar for Bethel Lutheran’s “The Way to the Manger Nativity Walk” and bring your Christmas spirit!
