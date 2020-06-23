Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White encouraged residents to visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com to sign up to receive license plate sticker renewal notices by email. This service provides customers 24/7 access to renew their sticker online. As a result of email reminder notices, the office experienced a 103 percent increase in online license plate sticker renewals from June 1-21, with 338,602 customers renewing online over the three-week period. This service allows customers to renew online instead of waiting in line at Driver Services Facilities.
“Customers who receive the email reminder notice can renew online 24/7 at www.cyberdriveillinois.com and avoid waiting in line at Driver Service Facilities,” said White. “On June 16th, 38,735 license plate stickers were renewed online – a record high for renewals in one day, surpassing the previous high by 10,000. This was after a mass renewal reminder notification was sent to customers who had signed up for the service.”
To register, drivers will need their vehicle registration card or past renewal notice containing their Registration ID and PIN numbers. If vehicle owners do not have a renewal notice or a current registration card, they should call the Public Inquiry Division at 800-252-8980. After obtaining their Registration ID and PIN numbers, they can visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and go to the “License Plate Renewal Email Notices” under Online Services.
A series of three reminder emails are sent to motorists -- three months before expiration, then one month before expiration and the third email is sent the day of expiration. When the sticker is renewed, the reminder emails stop until the following year when it is time to renew again.
Currently, more than 2.8 million motorists have signed up to receive reminder notices by email.
