Join PumpkinLand Community Events (PLaCE), Lulu’s on Main and friends for a Cheesecake Challenge on Saturday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. (until sold out) outside of Lulu’s on Main in Morton!
Triple Dipple’s will be loading everyone up with pumpkin flavored cheesecakes including Pumpkin Turtle, Pumpkin RumChata, Pumpkin Maple Spice, White Chocolate Pumpkin, and Plain Ol’ Pumpkin Spice!
Cheesecakes are $5 each. Pre-ordering is available online at www.mortonmagnet.com, at the Taste of the Market on September 15, or by emailing pumpkinland.morton@gmail.com. Payment due at time of ordering. One dollar from each cheesecake sold will be donated to the Community Caring Cupboards.
Do you eat cheesecake with a fork or a spoon? Take the Cheesecake Challenge and buy two to find out which you prefer!
For more information, email PLaCE at pumpkinland.morton@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.