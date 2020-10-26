Trick-or-treaters will have some fun outside on October 31 at the Deer Creek Baptist Church, 207 N. Main Street, Deer Creek, Illinois. The Youth Committee at DCBC is planning to distribute trick-or-treat candy on the west side of the church property beginning at 4 p.m. Pandemic restrictions and guidelines will be observed. The Youth Committee members will be wearing masks and gloves. The adults’ committee members will be wearing costumes, if they choose.
The annual Halloween Parade will step off at 3 p.m. from the police department (the former village hall). All children, including those in the parade, will be able to trick-or-treat in Deer Creek from 4-8 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Fellowship Hall of the DCBC will be closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.