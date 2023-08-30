A Mackinaw resident started her Monmouth College career before her first class at the college.
Mikaela Avery of Mackinaw was one of 23 new students selected to participate in Monmouth's Summer Opportunities for Intellectual Activities program.
Known as SOFIA, the program is held during a three-week period before the start of fall classes in which select new Monmouth students work on in-depth research and inquiry into a wide range of subjects from the sciences to the arts. The projects are overseen by a faculty member and a returning student, who serves as a group mentor.
Avery, who is a graduate of Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School and an art major at Monmouth, worked on the SOFIA project titled "The Generative Muse."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.