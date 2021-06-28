The Independence Day holiday, and the weeks leading up to it, are one of the deadliest times on Illinois roads, and because of that, the Morton Police Departmentannounced its plans for July Fourthtraffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers. The safety campaign will run June 17 through July 6 to encompass three weekends leading up to and following the Independence Day holiday.
“We want all our residents and visitors to have an enjoyable and safe holiday,” said Sgt. Jonathan Johnson. “Remember – if you’re going to drink or use other impairing substances, don’t drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations.”
The Morton Police Department will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.
To keep your 4th of July celebrations safe, police say to plan ahead by designating a sober driver. Also, not driving distracted and always wearing your seat belt, and making sure other passengers in the vehicle have theirs buckled, as well. Other important tips include giving keys to a designated driver before going out, finding another way home if impaired; such as a taxi, Uber, or public transportation. Also, if you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The campaign runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding motorists that impaired driving has “Life or Death” consequences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.