EUREKA – Eureka College announced on Friday that Loren Marion has been named Director of Campus Safety.
He will join the Eureka College campus community on Monday, Jan. 25, just four days after officially retiring as Peoria’s Police Chief.
“I am excited to be joining the Eureka College team as the Director of Campus Safety and Security,” Marion said. “I would like to thank President Jamel Wright for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to serving the students, staff, and faculty at Eureka College and ensuring the safety of those that live on, work at, or visit the campus.”
At Eureka College, Marion will lead the planning, organizing, coordinating and directing of campus-wide police, safety, parking enforcement, security and surveillance programs geared to protect the campus community. He will also continue strengthening partnerships and relationships with students and the entire campus and surrounding communities.
“I am thrilled to welcome someone of Chief Marion‘s caliber and experience to lead our campus safety efforts,” Wright said. “His breadth and depth of knowledge will be invaluable and his philosophy around community policing is notably aligned with the values we espouse.”
Marion comes to Eureka after 26 years of working for the Peoria Police Department.
A third-generation police officer, Marion served a variety of roles, including working as a patrol officer in the Community Area Target Team, the Street Crimes Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Target Offender Unit. He also worked on cases with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.
Marion was named interim chief in February 2018 and was promoted to permanent chief in November 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.