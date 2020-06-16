More than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the Dean's List for the 2020 spring semester. Local students named to the list included:
Addison Bennett of Morton (Nursing); Connor Bernitt of Metamora (Biomedical Engineering); Madison Day of Morton (Biology); Garrett Frank of Washington (Finance); Collin Harrell of Washington (Psychology); Josephine Hermann of Washington (Human Physiology); Robert Kessler of Metamora (Cinema); Kaylee Lichtenstein of Morton (Biomedical Engineering); Cole Ludolph of Morton (Pharmacy Interest); Laura Peters of Morton (Nursing); Jeremiah Poppen of Germantown Hills (Biomedical Engineering); Samuel Rodeghiero of Morton (Human Physiology); Allison Vastine of Morton (Nursing)
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
- Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean's list.
- Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours (spring 2020) or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.
- Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine with fewer than nine semester hours (spring 2020) of graded credit, if deemed appropriate by the college.
- College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses who have a total of nine semester hours of earned credit (spring 2020), with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
About the University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is one of the nation's premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.
The UI is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences, and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America's top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide dedication to student success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.