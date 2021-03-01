During a lesson, “What’s New in the Kitchen,” from Illinois Extension educators, I learned about spiralizers, heavy duty blenders, air fryers and electric pressure cookers/multi-use programable pressure cookers.
Being an inquisitive person, this writer read the handout prepared by Lessons for Living. Experience and learning about new ways to prepare food is intriguing at best and sometimes daunting.
When receiving a gift of an insert for an electric pressure cooker to be able to steam three vegetables at a time, I noted that there was not one of these cookers in my kitchen. While shopping at Washington’s Aldi, the purchase of one was made.
The lesson handout read, “Not every electric pressure cooker and multi-cooker is the same. After purchasing, read the instruction manual and review before use the following bullet items—Parts of the appliance, Features, Settings, Safety Procedures, and Cleaning.” This reminded the reader of the note on children’s toys, “Some assembly required.”
In addition to the user manual that accompanied my purchase of a six qt.-model cooker, there was a small recipe booklet featuring breakfast, sides, entrees, and desserts. The recipes said, “serves 4-6.” This number of servings would be too much for a single person. Those of us in this category do not enjoy eating leftovers for days on end.
Putting my creative brain to use, I began to consider how I could use the new kitchen appliance. Since Thanksgiving was nearing and no one was coming for a traditional feast, beef stew seemed to be a good way to begin the task of cooking for one with the pressure cooker. Reading the hints in the user manual was essential to a good outcome for the recipe. Serving size of the beef stew was three-to-four persons. What was not eaten for Thanksgiving was frozen for later use.
A question from a daughter gave reason for thought, “The pressure cooker is great for cooking pasta”; not pasta, but rice became a thought. How about “Coconut Jasmine Rice?” Sounded great to me. This recipe could be cut in half, using only one cup of rice allowing for three servings.
Thus, I learned to adapt and cut down on the number of servings that could be frozen for later use. However, there was much more to learn. Some of the recipes that looked so good had ingredients not available in my pantry or refrigerator. Could I adapt my favorite entrees? The steam feature was a good place to start. Cooking hardboiled eggs is very quick and easy. Another gift arrived for Valentine’s Day, a 6” springform pan to make a cheesecake. The cake was a delight to make and the size of the cake did not matter, since the extra pieces could be kept cool for another meal or a treat to be served to guests.
The multi-use cooker user manual has a section that should be read, “safety”. No matter what is to be the use of the cooker, safety should always be first matter to be considered. Singles do not have small inquisitive minds to contend with. It is especially important to consider where the appliance is in a kitchen.
