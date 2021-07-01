Five Points Washington is hosting a 12-hour bike relay and charity concert on Saturday, July 10, all to help the kids at St. Jude.
Gates for the event open at 6:30 p.m. and the Matt Eckberg Band is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The concert will immediately follow the “Bike for a Cause” charity bike relay. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The event will be held in the new outdoor patio and adjacent parking lot area at Five Points, located on the south end of the facility. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available once the gates open until the conclusion of the event. Happy hour will be 7-8 p.m. and will consist of $1 off all drinks. A portion of all ticket sales will also be donated to St. Jude.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.