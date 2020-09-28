Candidate packets for the Illinois Central College Board of Trustees consolidated election will be available as follows:
- Online: The candidate packets are available at icc.edu/about-icc/board-trustees/.
- By Mail: Requests for mailed packets should be made to the Board Secretary at sue.bulitta@icc.edu or (309) 694-5522.
Candidates may now begin routing petitions to gather the 50 required signatures. Two seats on the ICC Board of Trustees are up for election on the April 6, 2021, ballot.
Candidates must meet the following criteria to run for a position on the Board:
- Qualified elector/registered voter
- U.S. citizen aged 18 or older
- Resident of Illinois
- Resident of ICC District #514 for at least one year prior to the election on April 6, 2021
In addition, potential candidates must file a petition including 50 signatures, a Statement of Candidacy, and a receipt for filing a Statement of Economic Interest from the Tazewell County Clerk. These items may be filed with the Secretary of the Board of Trustees between December 14 and 21, 2020.
A lottery for ballot placement will be held on December 21, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the Information Desk on the ICC East Peoria Campus, 1 College Drive, East Peoria, IL, for candidates waiting in line to file petitions as of 8 a.m. on December 14, 2020, petitions received in the mail on that date, or received in the last hour of filing on the last day of filing, 4-5 p.m., December 21, 2020. Please note: Should a candidate that was eligible for the lottery be disqualified prior to the certification of candidate’s deadline, any candidate in position after the objector will move up by one spot.
For more information or to request a packet, contact Sue Bulitta, Secretary to the Board of Trustees, at sue.bulitta@icc.edu or (309) 694-5522.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.