Answering the call of “Just Serve”, members of the Morton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from noon to 5 p.m. in the Cultural Hall at the Ward building, located at 2530 N. Morton Avenue, Morton, IL.
With the recent and unexpected virus-related illnesses and medical emergencies, many of the normally scheduled blood drives at college campuses, high schools and work sites were unable to be held, making this blood drive all the more important for everyone in need of blood.
Once again, Ruth Thompson, director of Communication for the Peoria Illinois LDS Stake and several area Red Cross Blood Drives, has challenged Morton Ward’s Blood Drive volunteers P. Michael and Diana Sluder to organize the Morton Blood Drive.
The September 1, 2020 blood drive will be welcoming church members and anyone in the community to sign up ahead of time so that the Red Cross can count on fulfilling the goal of harvesting 37 quarts of urgently needed blood. Walk-ins are always welcome.
To schedule an appointment to donate, please call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767 or go online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ChurchofJesusChristLDSMorton.
