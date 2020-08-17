Calling all trivia enthusiasts expert and beginner alike. On Saturday, August 22, the Easter Seals and Trivia Master Matt Gullette will be hosting a Trivia Night for an evening full of food and fun at East Port Marina, 701 Mariners Way in East Peoria. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event will run from 6-9 p.m.
Entry is $20 per person and includes meal and game; limit eight players per team. Prizes and a cash bar will be available for participants.
