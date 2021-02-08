Illinois Central College will host Explore ICC, a new online series providing potential students information on programs and degrees typically shared during an on-campus visit. Students can discover a variety of career paths, such as earning a certificate to join the workforce quickly, earning a two-year associate degree, or taking classes to transfer to a four-year college or university.
A panel discussion of current ICC students and faculty will take place along with a live question and answer session. Information on financial assistance, student activities, athletics, on-campus housing, and how to enroll will also be available.
Programs of study are grouped by career clusters to help students explore career fields sharing common traits. The schedule for this spring’s Explore ICC is:
- February 15 at 1 p.m.: General / Undecided
- February 23 at 4 p.m.: Agriculture, Construction and Transportation
- February 25 at 4 p.m.: Business, Finance and Hospitality
- March 6 at 1 p.m.: General / Undecided
- March 9 at 4 p.m.: Government, Law and Public Safety
- March 11 at 4 p.m.: Engineering, Science and Information Technology
- March 23 at 4 p.m.: Health Science
- March 25 at 4 p.m.: Arts, Education and Human Services
Advance registration is required at icc.edu/explore. A full listing of career fields featured during the series is also available online. For questions, please call ICC at (309) 694-5200 or email admissions@icc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.