May 18, 2021
¨ Superintendent’s Report—
- Summer School will be comparable to other years—S.O.A.R. is an extension of RtI for elementary students; APEX for Jr. High students who have been remote learners this past year; APEX for High School—catch up on classes for students who are behind. Dates are June 8-10; June 15-17; June 22-24; July 6-8; July 13-15; July 20-22.
¨ President’s Report—Mr. Schmidgall thanked administration and staff for absolutely “Making It Happen” this past school year.
¨ Discussion Items—
- Election Polling Sites— County Clerk may ask Morton 709 to serve as polling sites beginning in 2022 if legislation passes that allows schools to take a remote learning day if they serve as a polling site.
-2021-2022 School Year—Dr. Hill and the board intend to have school as normally as possible in the fall, but do not have guidelines from the state as yet. Hope to be able to make decisions by the July 20th meeting.
¨ Action Items Approved—
-Student Handbook Revisions
-Support Staff Salaries for 21-22 year (no less than 2.5%; some part time support staff positions will receive higher increases in preparation for the new, higher minimum wage requirements.)
-Intergovernmental agreement with Tazewell Education for Employment
