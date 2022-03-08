The 64th Annual Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale Association welcomes everyone to its online auction to be held from March 12 through March 19, 2022. Due to COVID-19 concerns the auction is unable to be held as an in-person sale again this year.
The special theme for this year’s sale is, “People Helping People Worldwide in the Name of Christ!” The 2022 Illinois Relief Sale Board announces the online auction will be an exciting event in an attempt to help provide for the poverty-stricken around the world. Those desiring to participate need to register by going to the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale web page at www.ilreliefsale.org and click on both “At the Sale” and “Auction” and then http://sullivanauctioneers.proxid.com/. Next scroll down to find the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale Grand Auction. Actual bidding will be March 12 through March 19. Successful bidders will receive an emailed invoice from Sullivan Auction Service. Images of the sale items are available on an online catalogue so customers will have a preview of the auction offerings.
Payment will be due at time of pick-up at the Mennonite Church of Normal, located at 805 South Cottage Avenue, Normal, Illinois, on March 20 from noon to 5 p.m. Anyone desiring items to be mailed will need to pay the expenses involved. Extra-large items will need to be picked up locally.
Thanks to many contributors, a large variety of items will be available online. Some of these are lovely quilts in various sizes, furniture, wall décor, toys, tools, special coins, doll house and much more. Of special interest to many is a nine-room beautiful blue Victorian Mansion doll house. It has built-in cabinets in the third floor room in the turret. There is also a hidden nook on the third floor and LED lights in the fireplace to simulate a fire. The house is completely furnished.
Eighty percent of the net proceeds from the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale is sent to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), operating in nearly 50 countries of the world with 968 MCC workers, including war-torn Ukraine. The MCC worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches shares God’s love and compassion for all in the name of Christ by responding to basic human needs.
According to “The Annual Report for MCC” some of the positive work accomplished this past year includes a total 8,638 people gained an improved water source; 161,046 people received emergency food assistance; 121,613 people benefited from health information; 21,792 relief kits helped families facing disaster; 77,240 hygiene kits offered needed supplies; 9,660 people gained new or improved sanitation facilities; 45,787 comforters were sent to nine countries; 550,440 pounds of canned meat provided protein and nutrients; and 55,986 children and youth received educational supplies.
Twenty percent of the net proceeds of each annual Illinois Relief Sale is distributed to local relief agencies to provide food for the needy in central Illinois.
The Illinois Relief Sale Board wishes to thank God for His guidance and blessings during all past sales. The first Illinois Relief Sale, held March 21, 1959, was started by John Roth of First Mennonite Church of Morton. The Sale Board continually extends sincere appreciation to all the volunteers who have helped by supporting the Illinois Sale in so many ways for so many years. Again this year, financial contributions, donations to the auction, and participating in the online auction for the purpose of helping the needy around the world are most welcome.
For additional information please contact Mrs. Don (Ruthie) Roth at 309-266-7704 or Mr. Don Litwiller at 309-360-5991.
