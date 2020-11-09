The following students who have been admitted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester and received academic scholarships:
Sofie Bressner of Eureka, a senior at Eureka High School, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship.
Kelsey Todd of Metamora, a senior at Metamora Township High School, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship.
These scholarships are awarded for four years and are based upon academic credentials. They are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, MO, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC is the premier experiential learning college in the Midwest and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12-plus-3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
