Clean out and safely dispose of important paper documents during the Morton Community Bank annual “Community Shred Day” on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 12:30-2:30pm at the west end of the Morton Community Bank Main Bank parking lot, located at 721 W. Jackson Street, Morton.
Up to five boxes per vehicle will be accepted for destruction. Acceptable items include: all paper items (personal, legal, medical, bank), junk mail, credit cards, folders, and magazines. (Paperclips, rubber bands, and or staples are acceptable).
This public service is free and in cooperation with AAA Certified Confidential Security Corporation (www.confidentialsecurity); however, in return, generous donations of non-perishable food items for our local Morton food pantries will be accepted and appreciated.
