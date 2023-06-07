Augustana College recognized 624 participants at the college's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27. CNN Hero Nelly Cheboi delivered the commencement address.
The class of 2023 is the most diverse class in Augustana's 163-year history, with graduates hailing from 20 countries, including the United States and 24 U.S. states.
Those recognized included:
William Crouch from Washington, Illinois - studied History Education and Middle Grades Social Science
Paige Ewers from Washington, Illinois - studied Neuroscience
Olivia Fabish from Washington, Illinois - studied History, Sociology, Anthropology and Social Welfare, and German Studies
Delaney Farwell from Morton, Illinois - studied English and Environmental Studies
Tag Grampp from Morton, Illinois - studied Business Administration - Management
Austin Ioerger from Metamora, Illinois - studied Psychology and Communication Studies
Eric Reinertsen from Metamora, Illinois - studied Public Health and Spanish for Professionals
