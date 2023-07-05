Zachary Horve of Mackinaw is one of 11 Augustana College students serving as research assistants this summer to conduct a water service line inventory in the city of Rock Island, Illinois.
Student research assistants are working with Augustana's Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness and Upper Mississippi Center to assist residents in identifying and reporting if their service line is copper, galvanized or lead.
Augustana College President Andrea Talentino announced in July 2022 the college would partner with the city to identify water service lines. The project is in compliance with Illinois' Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act.
