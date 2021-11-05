The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will hold a regular meeting on November 11 at the Deer Creek Community Center at 1 p.m. Program for the day will be “Popcorn”. Presenter for the day’s program will be Connie Nein. Members will be discussing the December Christmas Potluck and outreach for children at the Dee-Mack Intermediate School.
All women of the Deer Creek and surrounding communities are invited to attend the Deer Creek HCE meetings. If planning to attend, please RSVP to Mary at 309-447-6433 or eschemk@aol.com.
