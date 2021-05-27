With multiple decades under his belt at Hopedale Medical Complex (HMC), Ken Wyse was honored during the month of May as HMC’s Employee of the Month. Spending most of his time in the Surgery Department, Ken Wyse, RN, has become a permanent fixture and an asset to this area of the complex. Focused on always putting the patients first, Ken has become a mentor and go-to resource for other staff members.
While Ken does not like the spotlight, he is passionate about the role that he plays behind the scenes at HMC. Aldo Rossi, Senior Director of Patient Care Services, commented in his nomination, “We are fortunate to have such an experienced, dedicated and positive team member who can set an example for our RNs and surgery team members. Ken puts this hospital, his team members and our patients first.”
Obviously, his passion for healthcare rubbed off on his daughter. When not in school continuing her education, daughter Jessica Wyse assists as a Surgery Aide at HMC. Jessica was awarded a Hopedale Medical Foundation Scholarship in 2018 to pursue her passion in the medical field.
HMC now staffs over 300 dedicated employees and healthcare professionals. If you are interested in learning more about the opportunities that are available at HMC, please go to www.hopedalemc.com and click on the HMC Careers Tab.
