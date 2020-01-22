Megan Gold, a freshman from Morton, was among 323 students named to the Lakeland University Dean’s List for academic achievement for the 2019 fall semester.
Gold, the daughter of Mike and Carrie Gold, is majoring in Exercise Science.
To earn recognition on the Dean's List, the undergraduate must carry a full-time schedule of at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average.
Founded in 1862, Lakeland is a private, liberal arts university serving approximately 3,000 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.