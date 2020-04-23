First-Light USA, manufacturer of portable, tactical lighting solutions, is excited to announce the delivery of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to OSF HealthCare. In response to immediate needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the First-Light team turned its attention from its typical production towards filling a vital need for the new Pandemic Health Worker Program (PHWP) offered by OSF HealthCare.
“We appreciate First-Light's foresight and putting innovation into action, helping us provide care to those in our communities dealing with COVID-19 by donating much-needed hand sanitizer for clients of the Pandemic Health Worker Program,” said John Vozenilek, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Innovation and Digital Health at OSF HealthCare.
At the forefront of developing and creating innovative ways to deliver patient care, OSF HealthCare recently introduced the PHWP. Through a contract with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the PHWP is designed to protect the well-being of the general public during the COVID pandemic.
Clients enrolled in the program are assigned a Pandemic Health Worker who will deliver a care package that includes hand sanitizer, thermometer, educational materials, a guide book and a tablet - depending on what a client already has at home.
“OSF HealthCare, through OSF Innovation, is helping to lead the charge against the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois. With our unique access to an FDA-registered production facility, we leapt at the chance to be a small part of this immense effort,” said Jeremy Ross, CEO and Founder of First-Light USA.
First-Light USA is the developer and manufacturer of battle-tested, portable lighting solutions for Military and Law Enforcement Officers. Our lights have earned Standard Issue positions with Combat Lifesavers, Combat Medics, Abrams Tank crews, and are trusted by Warfighters across all branches of the military. LEO’s, EMS personnel, and countless other First Responders also rely on First-Light products every day. First-Light USA products are proudly built in the USA.
OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare employs more than 23,600 Mission Partners in 147 locations, including 14 hospitals – ten acute care, four critical access – with 2,097 licensed beds, and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. The OSF HealthCare physician network employs more than 1,500 primary care, specialist and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare, through OSF Home Care Services, operates an extensive network of home health and hospice services. It also owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. More at https://www.osfhealthcare.org.
OSF Innovation, launched in 2016, is the overall umbrella initiative for the planning, structure, goals, and services OSF HealthCare uses to innovate for the improvement and transformation of health care. https://www.osfhealthcare.org/innovation/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.