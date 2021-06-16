Local students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Congratulations to Scott Bates from Metamora and Claire Finch, Anna Kieffer, Claire Kraft, and Kathryn Rochford, all from Morton.
To make the Dean's List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean's List.
