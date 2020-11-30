When our family thinks about baking for the upcoming Christmas holiday, they imagine getting their favorite treats either by making them or purchasing them. If they have the time, individuals can begin to plan and gather the ingredients and tools needed to create great tasting cookies, candies and breads.
Timing is important for some cookies to become soft by placing them in a closed container: springerle, lebkuchen, and speculaas. These delicious traditional cookies are fun to make and enjoyable to eat.
Recently, this writer found a delightful recipe book among a collection of books nestled in a box stored on shelves in her basement. The book contains 350 traditional recipes from across the world. The book’s pages have begun to yellow. The book is written in is German. The histories that accompany each section in the books are delightful.
As an example: Springerle (a beaten egg cookie), is a historical Christmas pastry. It was not only produced in Nuremberg, but also in many other French and Swabian towns, mainly in the 16th and 18th century. Even today it is still baked for Christmas in many families who own beautiful old models, carved from wood, or made from clay or tin. The models were artfully carved from pear and walnut wood, in later times also linden wood. This trade can be traced back to the 13th century and has been preserved until the end of the Biedermeier period (1815-1848). The oldest picture decorations consisted mainly of Biblical motives and heraldic pictures. Later, there were noble baroque gentlemen and ladies in precious garments, craftsmen, farmers, musicians, or hearts and diamonds with various ornaments. The patricians from Nuremberg liked to have family coats of arms engraved in models. At that time, this expressed egg sugar (springerle) was used for mutual exchange between friendly families. Often the motifs were also colorfully painted. They were real little works of art. When the Christmas tree came into fashion, the colored egg sugars were also used as Christmas tree decorations.
Here is a good recipe for springerle:
- Four eggs, two cups of sugar, one tablespoon butter (softened), two tablespoons anise seeds, (crushed), 3 ¾ cups all-purpose flour, and a half teaspoon baking powder. Beat eggs in a large mixing bowl until thick and lemon colored; gradually add sugar and butter. Continue beating 10 minutes; stir in anise.
- Combine flour and baking powder in a medium mixing bowl; stir well. Add to egg mixture, stirring well. Roll dough to ½ thickness on a lightly floured surface. Use a floured cookie mold or springerle rolling pin to imprint dough. Separate cookie squares, using a knife. Place two inches apart on well-greased cookie sheets. Let stand, uncovered, in a cool dry place 12 hours or overnight to set design.
- Bake at 300 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Remove from cookie sheets, and cool on wire racks. Store in airtight containers. Yield: about four dozen.
The springerle will become a favorite of a family if time is available to make them. The cookies can also be purchased at the Confectionery in Morton. The bakery is located at 131 S. Plum Ave., Morton, IL. It is best to call in an order as Christmas approaches.
