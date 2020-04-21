APRIL 20, 2020 – While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than five million Americans, including 230,000 in Illinois, living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter is offering free virtual education programs and support groups to help all Illinois caregivers and their families. The Alzheimer's Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.
Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
Upcoming virtual education programs include:
- Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning
- Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research
- Effective Communication Strategies
For a complete list of upcoming programs, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf.
In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
More than 16 million family and friends, including 587,000 in Illinois, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.
The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
Additional Facts and Figures: (alz.org/facts)
- Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in Illinois.
- More than five million Americans are living with the disease, including 230,000 in Illinois — a number estimated to grow to as many as 260,000 by 2025.
- More than 16 million family and friends, including 587,000 in Illinois, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias in the United States.
- In 2019, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in Illinois provided an estimated 688,000,000 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued more than $8,759,000,000.
About the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter:
The Alzheimer’s Association® is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. The Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter covers an 87-county area with offices in Chicago, Joliet, Rockford, Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Quincy and Southern Illinois. Since 1980, the Chapter has provided reliable information and care consultation; created supportive services for families; increased funding for dementia research; and influenced public policy changes. The Illinois Chapter serves more than half a million Illinois residents affected by Alzheimer's disease, including more than 230,000 Illinois residents living with the disease. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's®. For more information visit www.alz.org/illinois or call our free 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.