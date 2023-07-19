Carthage College congratulates the students who have been named to the dean's list in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement in spring 2023, including these in your coverage area:
Aiden Stahl of Tremont
Jillian Cordoba of Morton
Sierra Sonnemaker of Washington
Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in each semester.
