Carthage College congratulates the students who have been named to the dean's list in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement in spring 2023, including these in your coverage area:

Aiden Stahl of Tremont

Jillian Cordoba of Morton

Sierra Sonnemaker of Washington

Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in each semester.

