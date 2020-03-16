The fifth grade Lincoln Elementary students have been taking lessons in proper dining etiquette for the last six weeks. The students were able to execute the table manners they learned while having the fourth annual Etiquette Luncheon in the auditorium of the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center. The lessons leading up to the event included table manners, proper attire, appropriate conversation, table settings and tipping.
Not only were the ladies and gentlemen sharply dressed for their fine dining experience, but they also planned and made all of the preparations for the event. They made all of the invitations, centerpieces and place cards, set the tables for the luncheon, and helped with the cleanup. The students also had some very special guests join them for the experience. They were able to enjoy their lunch with Morton School District Board of Education member Bart Rinkenberger, Superintendent Jeff Hill, Principal Julie Albers, Assistant Principal Michelle Peterson, and their teachers Mr. Stu Smith, Mrs. Barb Blanco and Mrs. Samantha Mckee, while practicing their proper dining etiquette.
New this year, the Morton High School Culinary class in conjunction with Arbor Management Incorporated, did all of the meal planning for the event. The students created the meal choices for the elementary students to choose from, prepared the food and served the food for the event. Mrs. Lienhop, Morton High School Culinary teacher added, “The high school students worked hard to complete this event. The culinary students were put into groups and created menus for the fifth-grade students. These menus had specific dietary and allergy restrictions that made it new and challenging for the high schoolers. The students adjusted the recipes to accommodate 100 students, and even helped order the food. We loved this experience and are already looking forward to next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.