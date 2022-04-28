The Peoria Historical Society’s 57th annual Rennick “History Reimagined” Art Show runs May 5-28 in the Peoria Riverfront Museum Auditorium, 222 SW Washington Street.
The judged exhibit features artworks by central Illinois artists. Works reflect the historical society’s mission to preserve, share and celebrate the stories of the Peoria area. The show is named for Percival Rennick, the historical society’s first president.
Admission is free. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.
An opening reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 5 at the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.