Faith can be a powerful thing. Combine it with the talents of Joel and Luke Smallbone, and beautiful music is created.
In a world that’s been turned upside down for the better part of two years, it was a breath of fresh air to interview Joel Smallbone from FOR KING & COUNTRY last Thursday, April 14, 2022, via Zoom.
He and his brother, Luke, are on tour promoting their newest album, “What Are We Waiting For?”, performing Thursday, April 21, in Champaign, IL, at the State Farm Center. This newest album has marked the second top 10 album for the duo.
While the Smallbone brothers have won four Grammy Awards, seven GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, 13 K-Love Fan Awards, as well as nine No. 1 songs, Joel Smallbone was very humble, not to mention appreciative, about their success while giving much credit to his family and faith.
Joel has fond memories of his life in Australia and some of the bands he had the opportunity to see perform as a young boy. According to Joel, music had always been a large part of his life. “I was a boy and music had always been a sort of part of our life in that our dad was a concert promoter in Australia, and he’d bring – you know if you’d go old school – Stryper, White Heart and Amy Grant and like Larry Norman – he’d bring them for tours down in Australia. So, man I would always have vinyl 45s and go into rock shows with my hands plugging my ears just as a boy.”
But due to unfortunate circumstances, the Smallbone family, originally from Sydney, Australia, came to the US in the 1990’s after father, David, lost a substantial amount of money.
“Then he was offered a job in the states – he’d lost a lot of money on a tour in Australia, so we moved over – six kids (and) one on the way. He lost his job when we got over here and so we had to sort of really rally – all of us – to rake leaves and mow lawns and clean houses to put food back on the table. No car, no insurance, sleeping on beds made out of clothes. It was – we were on the edge, and so pretty miraculous interventions led to our sister starting a musical career that led to my brother and I starting a musical career,” said Joel.
First and foremost, came family and a whole lot of faith. From childhood through adulthood, these siblings have had a close bond with each other and their parents, David and Helen. Even while on tour, it isn’t surprising to have family members join Joel and Luke on tour. In fact, some of their siblings have an active role with FOR KING & COUNTRY.
“It’s a family affair, for sure. The Australian version of the Von Trapp family,” Joel said with a laugh.
But when asked if Joel always wanted a musical career of his own, his answer was a little surprising. “Not really. You know, I was a pretty meek boy – you know I’m the deprived middle child (said with a smile) – and really kind of perfectly symmetrical which served my OCD well in that it’s a girl, two boys, me, two boys and a girl. Our sister, Rebecca St. James, I was her stage manager and then turned back up vocalist. And I think it was in doing more background vocals that I sort of saw the impact of music.”
“I sort of fell in love with the stage in some ways as well – just the way you can communicate from a stage, and the way you can impact someone from a stage. You know I had this sort of front row seat being right behind Rebecca, watching her interact with these people and just seeing that sort of symphony of involvement and interaction go on, and so I would in many ways say music chose me more than I chose music. But I am very grateful that it chose me, I really am. It’s a beautiful thing, it’s a powerful thing to be able to tap into this magical, miraculous thing that is music”.
Choosing a musical career writing and singing Christian music was easy for Joel and his brother, Luke, who formed their band in 2007.
“I think it kind of came with the territory a little bit in the fact that, you know, we were very fortunate that in Australia we grew up in a very faith-filled family. Our grandparents were Jesus followers, our parents and so (it) sort of (was) passed down generationally. I think there is an aspect of music that is just spiritual by nature, you know. You go back to the earliest, most primitive, people groups and tribes and every ceremony or celebration always circled around rhythm and melodies and lyrics. And so, I think there is something inherently that’s really spiritual about it.”
“Luke and I really set out, when we started working together, just to write very honestly. I think with this faith heritage, that spiritual side of what we do came very natural. But at the same time, I, you know - even take this new album, “What Are We Waiting For?”, for instance, it’s a spiritual record, certainly, but it’s also a family record, it’s a global record. There’s these other, sort of layers, to the album that I think are really important as an artist to sort of engage with both, the spiritual side of music and the physical side of what it means to be human in 2022, you know,” said Joel.
But while singing and writing Christian music came naturally to the duo, playing musical instruments admittedly isn’t Joel’s strong suit. When asked if he played, he said, “Poorly, very poorly. There are six guys up on stage with Luke and I and they’re the real kind of music superheroes. I program a lot and I play a little bit of keys, like I’ll play guitar and bang on a drum. Luke is probably – Luke is very rhythmically gifted – so he does a lot of rhythm, particularly live and so on. But yeah, my sort of – my specialty is more of keeping an eye on sort of the whole picture and artwork and design and the heart of things, and I’ll let other people get into the nuance of the musicianship, you know.”
While their newest album, “What Are We Waiting For?”, has done very well in the charts since its release on March 11, 2022, Joel didn’t want to hold too high of expectations.
“You’re always, you know coming out of a pandemic, your expectations are just completely different. You know, we just had two years we could barely travel at all. You sort of wondered what music would look like after all this, you know. And so, I think we were hopeful coming into this album, I really feel we have something to say about where we find ourselves – hence the title, “What Are We Waiting For?”. But you never want to put an expectation on things, I think that’s, you know, when we get into putting expectations on ourselves or other people or a musical career – for me, that’s when I go to pretty dark places. So, I think we had hopes that people would respond, but we tried to quiet the expectation as much as possible.”
Writing music for Joel allows him to reach out to a multitude of people, their backgrounds and age notwithstanding. “You know they say that music is the universal language, and I really believe that. I believe that it can cross generations – it can cross cultural experiences, ethnicities - and again, speaking of hopes – Luke and I have always set out - we’re not writing for a particular religious group, we’re not writing for a particular social group or political group, or an age demographic, we are just writing for people.”
So, does FOR KING & COUNTRY, through their music, hope to connect with those struggling with their faith? “I think it is worthy for us to recognize that we all have faith. Everyone has faith, you know, it’s just about where you’re placing it, you know. Some people place it in themselves, some people place it in an institution, some people place their faith in God, you know, in their spouse, I mean – and sometimes it switches, you know. And so, I think to be human, is to have faith,” said Joel.
“Misplaced faith can be a very hard and bitter pill because you find that most things are going to let you down at some point, be it age or that institution that you believed in, collapsing or so on. I think what we have found is, you know, that faith in God, faith in Jesus Christ even, has been a bit of a cornerstone for our family that has, not only not let us down, but is actually -very tangibly in those early years and beyond - it’s very real - it’s got teeth and it’s very real to us.”
“I hope that by the way we live our lives, the way we carry ourselves through our music, that people can kind of engage with that and ask questions. That’s part of the reason we posed for the first time a question in our title, “What Are We Waiting For?”. Maybe that question looks different for each of us, but I think there is faith laced in that sort of sentiment, for us for sure.”
No doubt about it, this album and tour is worth listening to and attending. FOR KING & COUNTRY has put so much effort into making this a spectacular experience for everyone.
When asked how the concert tour is going so far, Joel responded, “We always try and, presentation wise, bite off maybe more than we can chew. And coming out of a pandemic when it’s the first tour that you put everything together, you know I think, out of excitement we put more time, and effort and resources, and thought, into this tour than maybe any we’ve done in our career, and we’re right at that sweet spot of being about three weeks in. I would say it’s been beautiful so far.”
“I think there is still a lot more to experience. You know, people are still, some are not quite sure, you know, how to step back into society post-covid. So, I think you are carrying some of the remnants of people’s wariness of the concerts, but by and large it’s just been a marvelous experience.”
“I will say one thing that’s really special about these moments, once again you’re finally able to look out on thousands of people in a room and really get a great, tangible idea of who’s coming - who’s listening to your music, and it’s really special because what you are seeing is, you know, it’s sort of two to 82, you’re just seeing families, you’re seeing young people, you’re seeing college students, teenagers and everyone in between. And I would think both of us take a lot of pride in that, that we could create a safe enough environment for people to feel like – and equally a cool enough environment for the people to feel like – ‘we can show up to this and we’re going to enjoy it’,” said Joel.
And if you’ve seen the music video for “Drummer Boy” by FOR KING & COUNTRY, or even enjoyed their performance on, Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers, it was interesting to learn from Joel just how that all came about.
“When the pandemic began in 2020, we had determined that we were going to do our first ever full Christmas album that year. We just felt like Christmas 2020 was going to be – and it was – was such a sort of light in the darkness and we needed – we wanted - to shoot a pretty theatrical music video for a song called “Drummer Boy”, which we did a remake of, and it’s been received really well. The whole concept was that we’re sort of traveling through human history and it culminates in Jerusalem, and naturally we needed to find a location that looked like Jerusalem. So, we contacted Dallas, and we didn’t know him very well at that point, and he was so kind. Even before the Chosen Season 2 filmed on the set in Utah, he sort of worked with the Mormon Church out there and they sort of opened the gates for us to be able to shoot our music video,” said Joel.
“So, my claim to fame is that we got to shoot on that set before The Chosen did. But from that day to this, we’ve just kept in really close contact and built a really lovely rapport with one another, and sort of cheering each other on. So, this Christmas special is kind of a byproduct of that.”
“We also got to partner with the Museum of the Bible, so that set that we were in is out in Washington DC in the Museum of the Bible – that’s where we shot that particular piece of music,” said Joel.
This creative duo, Joel and Luke Smallbone, have definitely earned their share of respect in the music industry with their band, FOR KING & COUNTRY. They also are committed to philanthropic efforts focusing on human trafficking, children in need, and a variety of programs in support of the arts.
