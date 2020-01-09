Midwest Food Bank is the recipient of two grants from the Caterpillar Foundation in Peoria, IL. The Peoria IL and East Africa locations of MFB were gifted with a total of $256,000.
Since 2006, the Caterpillar Foundation has donated more than $1.7 million to Midwest Food Bank. The 2019 grants mark the second time donations were directed to MFB East Africa. This expands their impact much farther than the Central Illinois footprint and supports their goal of placing 50 million people on the path to prosperity by 2020.
MFB Peoria serves more than 300 agencies. In East Africa, the primary focus is distributing Tender Mercies, MFB’s nutritious packaged rice and beans meal to schools serving food-insecure children in 44 schools, orphanages and other non-profit agencies.
“In addition to this donation, Caterpillar employees have a long history of volunteer service and personal donations to Midwest Food Bank,” says Monica Scheuer, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Peoria. “We are so thankful for their investment in this community and beyond.”
“Tender Mercies meals cost 15 cents to produce in Kenya,” says Denny Mott, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank East Africa. “These recent grants will allow us to serve more than one million meals to children in need of nutrition.”
Midwest Food Bank has 10 locations in the United States, Africa and Haiti. Their mission is to alleviate hunger by gathering and distributing food donations to not-for-profits and disaster sites at no cost to the recipients.
