Bradley University congratulates the 900-plus students who earned degrees in May. The following area students earned degrees:

Abigail Rasmuson of Eureka (61530) received a BA in Social Work

McKenzie Schroeder of Germantown Hills (61548) received a BS in Elementary Education - ESL Endorsement

Caetlyn Dawdy of Germantown Hills (61548) received a BS in English Creative Writing

Danielle Rodier of Germantown Hills (61548) received a BS in Finance

Flesscia Mercer of Germantown Hills (61548) received a MSN in Family Nurse Practitioner

Isaiah Gudeman of Goodfield (61742) received a BS in Actuarial Science-Mathematics

Brett Janssen of Groveland (61535) received a BS in Software, Web and Computer Security

Lexus Baggott of Mackinaw (61755) received a BSEE in Electrical Engineering

Margaret Dean of Metamora (61548) received a BS in Business - Economics

Colten Kahler of Metamora (61548) received a BS in Communication - Sports Communication

Nathan Tyler of Metamora (61548) received a BS, BS in Biology, Communication - Journalism

Isaiah Chism of Metamora (61548) received a BSEE in Electrical Engineering

Madeline Schaffer of Metamora (61548) received a BSN in Nursing

Devon Atkins of Metamora (61548) received a MA in Counseling Clinical Mental Health

Ginger Hermann of Morton (61550) received a BA in History, Religious Studies

Dillon Wooden of Morton (61550) received a BS in Accounting

Lydia Wagenbach of Morton (61550) received a BS in English Literary Studies

Derek Roche of Morton (61550) received a BS in Entrepreneurship

Matthew Miller of Morton (61550) received a BS in Finance, Accounting

Troy Samp of Morton (61550) received a BS in Management and Leadership

Sarah Irwin of Morton (61550) received a BS in User Experience Design

Kennedy Whalen of Morton (61550) received a BSC in Construction

Porter Osmers of Morton (61550) received a BSEE in Electrical Engineering

Vincent Carter of Morton (61550) received a BSME in Mechanical Engineering Biomedical Engineering

Chloe Woodin of Morton (61550) received a BSN in Nursing

Adelyn Eichhorn of Spring Bay (61611) received a BS in Psychology

Conner Ogle of Tremont (61568) received a BS in Computer Information Systems

Jaela Graves of Tremont (61568) received a BSN in Nursing

Lauren Getz of Tremont (61568) received a DPT in Physical Therapy

Nichole Gronvold-Roller of Tremont (61568) received a MFA in Studio Art Painting

Abigayle Spear of Washington (61571) received a BA in English Literary Studies, Religious Studies

Jordan Tomlianovich of Washington (61571) received a BFA in Studio Art Graphic Design

Benjamin Pittenger of Washington (61571) received a BS in Business Analytics

Wyatt Deselem of Washington (61571) received a BS in Management and Leadership

Abbi Taylor of Washington (61571) received a BS in Nutrition and Dietetics

Nathan Lee of Washington (61571) received a BSME in Mechanical Engineering Biomedical Engineering, World Languages and Cultures - Spanish

Megan Evans of Washington (61571) received a BSN in Nursing

Katelyn Dial of Washington (61571) received a DPT in Physical Therapy

Colleen Steffen of Washington (61571) received a MA in Counseling Clinical Mental Health