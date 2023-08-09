Bradley University congratulates the 900-plus students who earned degrees in May. The following area students earned degrees:
Abigail Rasmuson of Eureka (61530) received a BA in Social Work
McKenzie Schroeder of Germantown Hills (61548) received a BS in Elementary Education - ESL Endorsement
Caetlyn Dawdy of Germantown Hills (61548) received a BS in English Creative Writing
Danielle Rodier of Germantown Hills (61548) received a BS in Finance
Flesscia Mercer of Germantown Hills (61548) received a MSN in Family Nurse Practitioner
Isaiah Gudeman of Goodfield (61742) received a BS in Actuarial Science-Mathematics
Brett Janssen of Groveland (61535) received a BS in Software, Web and Computer Security
Lexus Baggott of Mackinaw (61755) received a BSEE in Electrical Engineering
Margaret Dean of Metamora (61548) received a BS in Business - Economics
Colten Kahler of Metamora (61548) received a BS in Communication - Sports Communication
Nathan Tyler of Metamora (61548) received a BS, BS in Biology, Communication - Journalism
Isaiah Chism of Metamora (61548) received a BSEE in Electrical Engineering
Madeline Schaffer of Metamora (61548) received a BSN in Nursing
Devon Atkins of Metamora (61548) received a MA in Counseling Clinical Mental Health
Ginger Hermann of Morton (61550) received a BA in History, Religious Studies
Dillon Wooden of Morton (61550) received a BS in Accounting
Lydia Wagenbach of Morton (61550) received a BS in English Literary Studies
Derek Roche of Morton (61550) received a BS in Entrepreneurship
Matthew Miller of Morton (61550) received a BS in Finance, Accounting
Troy Samp of Morton (61550) received a BS in Management and Leadership
Sarah Irwin of Morton (61550) received a BS in User Experience Design
Kennedy Whalen of Morton (61550) received a BSC in Construction
Porter Osmers of Morton (61550) received a BSEE in Electrical Engineering
Vincent Carter of Morton (61550) received a BSME in Mechanical Engineering Biomedical Engineering
Chloe Woodin of Morton (61550) received a BSN in Nursing
Adelyn Eichhorn of Spring Bay (61611) received a BS in Psychology
Conner Ogle of Tremont (61568) received a BS in Computer Information Systems
Jaela Graves of Tremont (61568) received a BSN in Nursing
Lauren Getz of Tremont (61568) received a DPT in Physical Therapy
Nichole Gronvold-Roller of Tremont (61568) received a MFA in Studio Art Painting
Abigayle Spear of Washington (61571) received a BA in English Literary Studies, Religious Studies
Jordan Tomlianovich of Washington (61571) received a BFA in Studio Art Graphic Design
Benjamin Pittenger of Washington (61571) received a BS in Business Analytics
Wyatt Deselem of Washington (61571) received a BS in Management and Leadership
Abbi Taylor of Washington (61571) received a BS in Nutrition and Dietetics
Nathan Lee of Washington (61571) received a BSME in Mechanical Engineering Biomedical Engineering, World Languages and Cultures - Spanish
Megan Evans of Washington (61571) received a BSN in Nursing
Katelyn Dial of Washington (61571) received a DPT in Physical Therapy
Colleen Steffen of Washington (61571) received a MA in Counseling Clinical Mental Health
