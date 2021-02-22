National Doctor’s Day is celebrated yearly in the United States on March 30. It was first observed in 1933 in Winder, Georgia by Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond as a day to honor physicians. The first recognition was by sending greeting cards and placing flowers on graves of deceased physicians.
In honor of America’s physicians, in 1990, Congress approved legislation Resolution #366 (Public Law 101-473) establishing National Doctor's Day as March 30, 1991, and in 1991 the resolution was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.
National Doctor's Day serves as a reminder for patients, staff and colleagues to recognize the doctors who play an important role in our communities and our lives. Tazewell County Medical Society would like to recognize the estimated 100 dedicated physicians who in some way serve the people of Tazewell County. Please join the society on Thursday, March 30 in recognizing the contributions of these dedicated men and women to the healthcare of families and the community by offering handwritten notes of appreciation and the symbolic red carnation.
Tazewell County Medical Society would like to recognize and thank these local physician members who are the active voices of medicine in Tazewell County with the State of Illinois.
2021 Members of Tazewell County Medical Society
Trent Proehl, M.D. - President
Gregory Guard, M.D. - Past President
Phillip Rossi, M.D. - President-elect
Matthew B. Rossi, M.D. - Secretary-Treasurer
Daniel Baer, M.D. Emeritus
John Baer, M.D.
George Beranek, M.D.
Tracy Bochantin, M.D.
Scott Carlson, M.D.
Daniel Hoffman, M.D.
James Hubler, M.D.
Gina Nord, M.D.
Rebecca Proehl, M.D.
Alfred Rossi, M.D.
Janice Takata-Rossi, M.D.
Lawrence Rossi, Jr., M.D.
Brad Stoecker, M.D.
Gail Williamson, M.D.
Students
Carly Woodin, MS4 UICOMP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.