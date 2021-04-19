The Village of Morton has received approval from the State of Illinois to offer a second Business Sustainability Grant. The Village will be awarding up to $223,271 in grants. The maximum grant for one business will be $25,000. This amount may be reduced pro-rata for all eligible applicants if the total amount from all applicants exceeds the $223,271 available.
This second round will be open to all business types whose physical presence is within the corporate boundaries of the Village of Morton, except for the following:
- Businesses that received an award from the State of Illinois Downstate Business Interruption Grant (BIG)
- Private clubs
- Businesses that restrict membership
- Businesses that derive more than 33% of their gross annual revenue from gambling activities
- Businesses engaged in multi-level marketing
- Not-for-profit organizations
- Payday Lenders
Eligible expenses for the period of March 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 are:
- Mortgage or lease payments for the business’ property within Morton
- Utility costs; including water, electric, gas, waste disposal, sanitation, telephone, and/or internet services
- Expenses previously reimbursed by CARES funding, Local CURES funding, and any other emergency response program are not eligible for reimbursement
Income requirements are as follows:
- Eligible businesses must have suffered an economic loss of at least a 25% reduction in revenue for any given month(s) between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 compared to those same month(s) of 2019 for reimbursement of the eligible expenses for those month(s)
- Eligible businesses must have had gross revenues of less than $1 million for the calendar year of 2019 or 2020
- Eligible businesses cannot have had more than 50 W-2 employees for 2019
Businesses that received funding from the previous Village of Morton Business Sustainability Grant round are eligible to apply for funding for the additional month of expenses (December 2020) and/or the additional grant maximum amount.
Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 14, 2021, and must contain all required documentation to be considered. The application is available online at Business-Sustainability-Grant-Application-Round-2-Fillable.pdf.
While the lobby remains closed due to construction, applications can be placed in one of the two utility payment drop boxes, mailed to PO Box 28, Morton, IL 61550, or by calling the Village office at 309-266-5361 to arrange to drop your application package off at the rear entrance along Madison Street.
If you have any questions, please contact Julie Smick, Village Administrator, at 309-266-5361.
