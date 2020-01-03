GriefShare is a 13-week Bible-based DVD and discussion series designed to give hope and encouragement to anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one. This support group provides a safe and caring place to meet with others who are on this journey of grief and who understand the heartaches and questions of loss.
The DVD's feature clips from counselors, pastors and others who will offer practical suggestions and reassurance. This series will begin on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St., Morton.
There are no fees to participate. There is childcare available. For more information, please call the church office at (309) 266-9281.
