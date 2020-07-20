You don’t have to be a runner to be a St. Jude supporter, and Saturday, August 1 will be your chance to come out and give your support. The River Bottom Country Runs 5K, 10K and family fun run will once again offer runners and supporters alike the opportunity to have fun and support a good cause while they’re at it.
Entry fee is $12, or $10 with race registration. A drive-thru, pulled pork dinner with two sides will be available for guests and participants from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Please purchase dinner tickets in advance in order to ensure enough food will be made for everyone.
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/RiverBottomRuns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.