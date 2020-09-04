Centered around the concept of Mission Excellence, HMC employees surround themselves in a culture where the expectation is always for excellent performance, where staff looks forward to coming to work because they do worthwhile work, and that as a team they truly make a difference in others’ lives each and every day. No other words could better represent the work style of the HMC August Employee of the Month.
The August Employee of the Month was awarded to James Cassidy, a member of the HMC IT Department. Nominated four separate times by fellow colleagues in both clinical and non-clinical work areas, James has become an outstanding asset to HMC even though he has been at the complex less than a year. As described by Tim Sondag, CNO in his nomination, “James is always quick to answer the phone, quick to come to your site to evaluate the problem and quick to resolve issues. He is a great asset to have on our team. James is a team player, a five-star employee and a kind human being.”
HMC is honored to have over 300 dedicated employees and healthcare professionals and was awarded a 5-Star Rating from CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services). In 2020, HMC is celebrating 65 years and continues to be a leader in healthcare innovation.
