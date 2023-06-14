Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2023 dean's list students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Students from your area who achieved this honor include:
Eureka, IL
Abbey Skelton, Art and Design Education, Eureka High School
Metamora, IL
Leah Tobben, HealthSci-Pre-Physical Therapy, Metamora Township High School
Tremont, IL
Andrew Replogle, Meteorology, Tremont High School
Washington, IL
Jenna Norder, HealthSci-Pre-Physical Therapy, Washington Community High School
