The Millikin University community gathered again for the annual Honors Convocation and Distinguished Faculty Lecture on Thursday, April 27, at Kirkland Fines Arts Center to honor faculty, staff and student accomplishments as the 2022-23 academic year approaches its close.
Over 90 awards were presented to Millikin students and faculty who were honored for their commitment to academic excellence. Many awards have been created to distinguish alums from Millikin's past.
Maggie Strubhar from Washington, Illinois, received the Dorothy Sellers Art Award.
"The Honors Convocation constitutes a special moment in Millikin's academic year, when we connect as a community to honor achievement in teaching and learning and excellence in all aspects of Millikin life, inside and outside the classroom," said Millikin President Jim Reynolds. "This occasion celebrates the many exceptional achievements made at our University and we commemorate the inspiring work and scholarship our students and faculty create."
Among the awards is the Scovill Prize, the most coveted recognition of the Honors Convocation. Scovill Prize winners are selected based on high academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, service and scholarship. This year, eight students were named Scovill Prize recipients.
Each year, the Millikin faculty vote to select one of their own as the Distinguished Faculty Lecturer. This year's Distinguished Faculty Lecturer was Dr. Alex Miller, professor of Theatre and Dance. Dr. Miller's lecture was titled "Walkin' Shoes."
